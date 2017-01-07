The latest: Snow fall to continue into afternoon, 8-12 inches still in forecast

7:47 a.m. update: The National Weather Service office in Wakefield has measured 5.5 inches of snowfall, as of 7:30 a.m.

The forecast for the day remains much of the same, said meteorologist Alec Butner.

"I think we're still on track for pretty much 8 to 12 inches over the Pensinula and Hampton Roads, with maybe lesser amounts closer to coastline in Virginia Beach and down south," Butner said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Peninsula until 10 p.m.

7:12 a.m. update: Virginia State Police responded to 106 accidents and 58 disabled vehicles across the state between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday.

A winter storm threatened the Virginia Peninsula with another round of snow January 2017. View photos from this storm and others in this gallery of snow and winter weather photos from 2017 and years past. (Daily Press) (Daily Press)

According to a news release, in the Chesapeake region, which includes Hampton Roads, VSP investigated 38 traffic accidents, including one with injuries.

Twelve disabled vehicles were assisted, and another 10 cases are still being worked.

As of 7 a.m., VSP is still on scene at 55 crashes and 21 disabled vehicles across the state.

There have been no reported fatal accidents.

6:39 a.m. update: VDOT continues to warn drivers to stay home, warning that even with treatment and plowing, roads are slick.

A news release states that VDOT employs 2,500 crewmembers and contracts other workers to help clear major interstates and highways during storms.

VDOT has nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment like trucks and snowplows, as well as 650,000 tons of salt and other treatment.

5:56 a.m. update: Hampton Police has responded to nine accidents and three disabled vehicles since 10 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet.

VDOT crews continue to work to clear roads which continue to accumulate snow and ice, according to a news release.

Falling temperatures will increase the chance of ice.

Both Hampton Police and VDOT encourage drivers to stay home.

VDOT hopes to have all state-maintained roads and highways passable within 48 hours of the storm ending.

To report a road hazard, call 1-800-FOR-ROAD.

5:24 a.m. update: Weather Underground weather watchers across the Peninsula all see snow continuing and temperatures falling. The highest temperature on the Peninsula at 5:20 is 29 degrees.

VDOT is focusing on interstates and primary roads and is urging drivers to stay off the roads.

Speed limit on Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel has been lowered to 45 mph.

3:10 a.m. update: Snow is continuing to fall and Hampton Roads residents shouldn't expect it to let up anytime soon.

The National Weather Service is still predicting 8 to 12 inches for the region, said meterologist Matt Scalora.

Snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday morning before slowing down in the afternoon. With temperatures continuing to drop, the road conditions have begun to deteriorate.

Hampton Division Fire & Rescue have also tweeted about roads beginning to slick.

1:40 a.m. update: The blizzard warning remains for Hampton Roads.

Snow will begin to accumulate nearly two inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, NWS reported there was an inch on the ground at its office in Wakefield.

The NWS' 11 p.m. Friday forecast included Williamsburg in portions of the region that could see anywhere from 8 to 12 inches snow. The same amount is expected for the rest of the Peninsula area.

Overnight temperatures could drop to nearly zero degrees because of wind chill, according to the NWS.

VDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel and James River Bridge. In its tweet, it also asked drivers to avoid travel.

Areas in the southern tip of Hampton Roads are now expected to receive slightly less snow, with 6 to 8 inches forecast for portions of Virginia Beach.

11:30 p.m. update:

Travelers hoping to get in and out of town should expect some delays.

All flights arriving at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport have been canceled, except for Delta Air flight 5218 coming from Atlanta. The only departing flight, American Airlines 5361 to Charlotte, has been cancelled.

Flights coming into Norfolk International Airport Friday night have been canceled, except for American Airlines 3893 from Washington, D.C., which has arrived, Delta Air 1850 from Detroit, which is in-air and Delta Air 2095 from Atlanta, which has been delayed and scheduled to arrive at 12:54 a.m.

According to a statement from Amtrak, service for Saturday has been adjusted. The Piedmont Trains 73 and 74 that run from Raleigh to Charlotte, the Carolinian Trains 79 and 80 that go from New York City to Charlotte are canceled.

The Northeast Regional Train 65 that runs from Boston to Newport News and the Northeast Regional Train 71 from New York City to Norfolk will stop service at Washington D.C.

The Northeast Regional Train 88 that runs from Norfolk to Boston will run from Washington D.C. to Boston.

The Palmetto Train 89 (New York City to Savannah) will run between New York City and Washington, D.C., and the Palmetto Train 90 (Savannah to New York City) will run between Washington, D.C. and New York City.