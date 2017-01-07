HRT suspends all service; other road closings, power outages, travel delays

9:39 a.m.: A vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 64 in James City County has closed two lanes.

The west right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 242.2.

9:06 a.m.: The Oyster Point Road and Denbigh Boulevard passes and the 39th Street Bridge in Newport News are currently closed due to road conditions.

The Bland Boulevard Overpass is "expected to be closed soon," Newport News Police spokesman Lou Thurston said in an email.

8:14 a.m.: Hampton Roads Transit has suspended all transit Saturday due to the storm, according to a news release.

HRT had planned to use an emergency snow plan with limited bus, light rail and ferry service but "conditions deteriorated to the point it was not safe to operate."

A winter storm threatened the Virginia Peninsula with another round of snow January 2017. View photos from this storm and others in this gallery of snow and winter weather photos from 2017 and years past. (Daily Press) (Daily Press)

“The safety of our operators and customers is our top priority,” William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT, stated in the release. “We will resume operations when it is safer to travel. “

8 a.m.: The I-664 to I-64 exchange has reopened, VDOT tweeted.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is operating on reduced capacity today, with one ferry running until conditions improve.

7:35 a.m.: The Interstate 644 northbound exchange to Interstate 64 westbound in Hampton is closed due to heavy snow, according to a tweet from VDOT.

Over 130 people on the Peninsula-area are without power, according to Dominion Virginia Power.

One hundred and twenty-two customers in York County, near the Coleman Bridge, are without power, with estimated restoration coming between noon and 4 p.m.

One other customer in York County, near Grafton, is also without power. Seven others in Gloucester are without power.

6:46 a.m.: Seven Dominion Virginia Power customers are without power in Gloucester County.

Estimated time of restoration is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

5:25 a.m.: VDOT has issued a warning for icy conditions for both directions of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

No lanes are closed, but the warning notes the potential for delays.

1 a.m.: VDOT recommends drivers stay off the road during the snowy conditions, but has released some tips for safe if people must get behind the wheel.

Bridges freeze before roads

Brush snow from windows, hood and roof

Leave ample space for snow plows

VDOT crews are working 12 hours shifts to clear high-traffic areas, including primary and secondary roads.

MIDNIGHT: VDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel and James River Bridge. In its tweet, it also asked drivers to avoid travel.

10:30 P.M.: Travelers hoping to get in and out of town should expect some delays.

All flights arriving at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport have been canceled, except for Delta Air flight 5218 coming from Atlanta. The only departing flight, American Airlines 5361 to Charlotte, has been cancelled.

Flights coming into Norfolk International Airport Friday night have been canceled, except for American Airlines 3893 from Washington, D.C., which has arrived, Delta Air 1850 from Detroit, which is in-air and Delta Air 2095 from Atlanta, which has been delayed and scheduled to arrive at 12:54 a.m.

Anyone traveling by air should contact their airline for updates.

According to a statement from Amtrak, service for Saturday has been adjusted. The Piedmont Trains 73 and 74 that run from Raleigh to Charlotte, the Carolinian Trains 79 and 80 that go from New York City to Charlotte are canceled.

The Northeast Regional Train 65 that runs from Boston to Newport News and the Northeast Regional Train 71 from New York City to Norfolk will stop service at Washington D.C.

The Northeast Regional Train 88 that runs from Norfolk to Boston will run from Washington D.C. to Boston.

The Palmetto Train 89 (New York City to Savannah) will run between New York City and Washington, D.C., and the Palmetto Train 90 (Savannah to New York City) will run between Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Northeast Regional Trains 96 and 66 that operate between Newport News and Boston will only run between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Amtrak will not provide alternate transportation, but passengers with affected plans can get either a refund or voucher, Amtrak said.

Passengers who booked tickets online should log in to Amtrak.com and click the "cancel trip" option, and follow the steps to cancel the trip. Passengers who didn't log on to book a ticket can find "My Trip" under the "Fare Finder" tool bar, find the reservation using a reservation number and email or phone number and cancel the trip.

Passengers who booked plans by phone can call 1-888-USA-Rail to cancel tickets, but should expect a wait, due to higher volume calls, Amtrak said.

Follow the Daily Press on Twitter @Daily_Press.