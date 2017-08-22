VSO returns to Lake Matoaka

As summer’s sunset approaches, those pleasantly warm and seemingly infinite summer nights must soon come to an end for another year. But the Virginia Symphony Orchestra is planning one last hurrah with its Symphony Under the Stars concert at Lake Matoaka Amphitheatre Aug. 31.

“We’ve played there for many, many years. It’s kind of an annual tradition for us,” said Monica Meyer, the symphony’s marketing director.

The concert features patriotic anthems such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Hands Across the Sea.” The repertoire also incorporates pieces from film and TV, such as the Rodgers-Bennett theme for the 1950s “Victory at Sea” documentary series and film composer John Williams’ “March from 1941,” featured in one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest works.

“We have a lot of patriotic and pop tunes that we think the audience would like,” Meyer said, hoping the familiarity of the music will resonate with the audience. “We try to keep the outdoor concert as light as possible.”

Meyer said the repertoire acts in part as a salute to Naval Station Norfolk, which celebrates its centennial anniversary this year. They plan to recognized other military branches as well.

“It’s not everyday that we get to live in the biggest naval area in the world,” she said. “I think that people will be feeling a lot of pride.”

The VSO works with the City of Williamsburg and College of William and Mary to coordinate the concert. William and Mary President Taylor Reveley has encouraged symphony performances at the school’s venue for years.

“He’s supported us for so long,” Meyer said.

This year, Reveley will conduct the concert’s opening selection, an honor awarded following a bid at the Virginia Symphony Society of Greater Williamsburg fundraising gala each year. This year’s winners, Mari Ann and Charlie Banks, opted for Reveley to conduct in their stead. With his retirement scheduled for June, the concert helps signify the end of an era.

But Meyer said the amphitheater is a special setting for symphony performances, and hopefully those will march forward unto many more starlit evenings.

“It speaks for itself. It’s gorgeous,” she said. “Just how the sun sets in the backdrop, you really couldn’t ask for a better location.”

Want to go?

The Symphony Under the Stars lights up at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Lake Matoaka Amphitheatre, 201 Ukrop Way. The event is free.

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.