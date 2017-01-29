2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Complete list of winners

The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards have wrapped at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium.

Winners in the film categories included “Fences” stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, and “La La Land’s” Emma Stone.” The ensemble cast award went to “Hidden Figures.”

Meanwhile TV winners include “Veep’s” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “The Crown’s” John Lithgow and Claire Foy, and the ensemble casts of “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Below is the complete list of winners and nominees.

Film

Performance by a cast in a motion picture

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role