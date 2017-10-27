96th district challenger plans public forum

Kelly DeLucia, the Democrat challenging Del. Brenda Pogge for her seat in the 96th district House of Delegates, is planning a public forum at the Stryker Center Wednesday to lay out her ideas against those of her opponent.

Despite attempts from the League of Women Voters, the incumbent did not agree to attend its forum, which led to its cancellation. DeLucia decided to host her own “On the Record” forum instead.

The Democratic candidate said she wants the event to be a non-partisan endeavor, outlining both candidates’ takes on various issues. The Stryker Center venue sits outside the 96th, but DeLucia said it’s an easy and accessible location for the district’s constituents.

DeLucia invited Pogge to appear, but thus far she has not agreed to do so. If Pogge doesn’t attend, her past on-the-record quotes and legislative history will be featured instead.

Topics will include health care, education and development throughout the area. The audience will submit written questions onsite for the final round of the forum, and issues with the highest volume of submissions will be selected.

Pogge declined to comment on why she has not agreed to attend the forum.

Want to go?

The 96th district “On the Record” forum runs 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to submit questions.

Election day is Nov. 7.

Brenda Pogge Pogge has previously faced challengers twice, a Democrat in 2007 and an Independent in 2015. Pogge has previously faced challengers twice, a Democrat in 2007 and an Independent in 2015. (Brenda Pogge)

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.