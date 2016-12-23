Life & Entertainment

Best of Williamsburg awards 2016

For the 25th year in a row, the community has spoken. With thousands of votes cast online in scores of categories, consumers chose their favorite local businesses.

  • Annual Best of Williamsburg contest marks 25 years
    Annual Best of Williamsburg contest marks 25 years

    Here is a list of the winners of the Virginia Gazette's 25th annual Best of Williamsburg contest. Food Asian: Peking Restaurant Barbecue: Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que Breakfast: Old Chickahominy House Brunch: Center Street Grill Coffee Shop: Aroma's Crab Cakes: The Seafare of Williamsburg Cupcakes:...

  • A 'Best of' trifecta for Old Chickahominy House
    A 'Best of' trifecta for Old Chickahominy House

    The Old Chickahominy House won three awards this year: Best Breakfast, Best Customer Service, and Best Gift Shop. Their recipe is simple: good food and a light atmosphere where customers can relax. The restaurant, which serves traditional Southern fare for breakfast and lunch, opened near the Chickahominy...

  • New York Deli offers authentic taste
    New York Deli offers authentic taste

    New York Deli at 6546 Richmond Road has been named Best Deli of Williamsburg each of the last 11 years. Its fare includes authentic New York-style sandwiches, subs and pizza. Patrons can enjoy its dining room or call 757-564-9258 to place a carry-out order for lunch or dinner.

  • Retirement community goes above and beyond
    Retirement community goes above and beyond

    As soon as you walk in the doors, you can tell that Verena at the Reserve isn't an ordinary retirement community. Residents are eating sweets as part of a bake-off challenge, playing card games and working on puzzles. With activities and fun at your fingertips, Verena at the Reserve feels more...

  • Best Interior Decorating, Best Flooring, Best Furniture: The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg
    Best Interior Decorating, Best Flooring, Best Furniture: The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg

    The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg represents more than 400 manufacturers, and store president Joe Steele III said customers know that staff can navigate those brands for them. "They expect us to curate and edit for them," he said. Opened in 1976 by Joe Steele II and wife Judy, the...

