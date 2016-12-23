Best of Williamsburg awards 2016
For the 25th year in a row, the community has spoken. With thousands of votes cast online in scores of categories, consumers chose their favorite local businesses.
-
Annual Best of Williamsburg contest marks 25 years
Here is a list of the winners of the Virginia Gazette's 25th annual Best of Williamsburg contest. Food Asian: Peking Restaurant Barbecue: Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que Breakfast: Old Chickahominy House Brunch: Center Street Grill Coffee Shop: Aroma's Crab Cakes: The Seafare of Williamsburg Cupcakes:...
-
A 'Best of' trifecta for Old Chickahominy House
The Old Chickahominy House won three awards this year: Best Breakfast, Best Customer Service, and Best Gift Shop. Their recipe is simple: good food and a light atmosphere where customers can relax. The restaurant, which serves traditional Southern fare for breakfast and lunch, opened near the Chickahominy...
-
New York Deli offers authentic taste
New York Deli at 6546 Richmond Road has been named Best Deli of Williamsburg each of the last 11 years. Its fare includes authentic New York-style sandwiches, subs and pizza. Patrons can enjoy its dining room or call 757-564-9258 to place a carry-out order for lunch or dinner.
-
Retirement community goes above and beyond
As soon as you walk in the doors, you can tell that Verena at the Reserve isn't an ordinary retirement community. Residents are eating sweets as part of a bake-off challenge, playing card games and working on puzzles. With activities and fun at your fingertips, Verena at the Reserve feels more...
-
Best Interior Decorating, Best Flooring, Best Furniture: The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg
The Shops at Carolina Furniture of Williamsburg represents more than 400 manufacturers, and store president Joe Steele III said customers know that staff can navigate those brands for them. "They expect us to curate and edit for them," he said. Opened in 1976 by Joe Steele II and wife Judy, the...
-
Best Financial Institution: 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union
1st Advantage Federal Credit Union won the Best Of Williamsburg award among financial institutions. To keep their members in-house, keeping them at the top of the credit union's mind is paramount. Paul Szabo, a relationship manager, said what distinguishes his employer is the care with which they...
-
Wild Birds brings enthusiasts closer to nature
Occasionally, customers wander into the new Wild Birds Unlimited location in Settlers Market, near Trader Joe’s, and remark how it reminds them of an old favorite store that seemed to vanish years ago. Wild Birds is still going strong 26 years after it opened on Richmond Road and a year and a half...
-
757 Vapes named Best of Williamsburg
Smelling fine at 757 Vapes
-
Riverwalk Restaurant named Best Kept Secret
-
Studio South named Best Yoga in Williamsburg
Every person who enters Katy Henderson’s yoga studio is greeted with a smile and a resounding “hello” — the Southern hospitality part of Studio South’s tag line. Born and raised in Williamsburg, Henderson opened her studio nearly four years ago with the idea of merging yoga, a relaxation practice,...