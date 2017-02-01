Programs tackle Black History Month

Virginia native Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week in 1926, which served as a precursor to Black History Month, which president Gerald Ford declared in 1976 to be February of each year.

There are several places to see where black history and local history intertwine.

Freedom Bell

First Baptist Church plans again to have its Freedom Bell open to the public for the entire month of February. The bell, restored with the help of Colonial Williamsburg, rang last February to mark the church's 240th anniversary.

In September, the bell journeyed to Washington, D.C. where President Barack Obama rang it to commemorate the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This month, anyone can ring the bell on Thursdays or Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It will also be available on President's Day, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

"As our history associated with the Freedom Bell continues to unfold, First Baptist Church invites you to be a part of it," said Nat Brown, a church member.

Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg has scheduled several programs centered around black artists in a series called Films of Faith and Freedom. They'll have a one-time showing of Maya Angelou's "And Still I Rise" on Feb. 10.

"Loving" will be shown on Feb.17 at the Kimball Theatre; there also will be other films and documentaries throughout the month.

New to their programming is "Journey to Redemption," which depicts the issues that some of the interpreters and actors at Colonial Williamsburg have when portraying slaves and those who enslaved them. It'll take place on Feb. 3.

American Revolution Museum

Another place to see some black history as it relates to the area is the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown.

"We don't have any specific events," said Tracy Perkins, a media relations specialist with the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. "But there are a number of exhibits people can come and see, and those are permanent."

The exhibits walk visitors through the stories of the black people involved in the Revolutionary War. Thousands helped America's 13 colonies establish their independence from Great Britain, then they went back to lives as mere property.

"There are a number of artifacts in the newly opened galleries at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown that tell the story of free and enslaved African Americans during the Revolutionary War-era," said Bob Jeffrey, part of the media relations team at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

William and Mary

William and Mary will show "The Birth of Nation" on Feb. 3, a movie depicting the life of Nat Turner, a slave who has hanged for leading a revolt including slaves and free black people. The revolt was in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831.

An alumna of the college, historian Kelley Deetz, was tasked with making the film as historically accurate as possible. One of her tasks was helping design the slave quarters in the movie.

For several years, the college has had programs tied to black history run through its Lemon Project, which seeks to tie the college to its history with slavery, reconstruction, and more as well as through Swem Library. They will announce other programming as it approaches.

Wright can be reached at 757-345-2343.