Bike Month 2017 rides off on good note

Bike Month filled May with cycling-related activities almost every day of the month, and it ended Wednesday with one last ride and a movie at the Kimball Theatre to celebrate its success.

The threat of rain loomed in the forecast much like it did throughout the rest of the month, but Bike Month Chair Jim Gullo was all smiles prior to the finale.

"We had a tremendous month," he said, in spite of those occasional battles with the weather.

Gullo's organization, Williamsburg Area Bicyclists, saw increased club membership. An expanded marketing campaign, including Facebook ads for the first time, also helped increase exposure. Many of the daily rides saw double-digit turnout; the main event, Pedal the Parkway, saw a crowd upward of 1,000 cyclists.

"We tried new things this year," he said. "To me, it was a learning experience."

New events included Blessing of the Bikes, during which a pastor from St. Steven Lutheran Church blessed participating bikes and led a ride beginning and ending at the church. A bicycle-themed art exhibit at Williamsburg Regional Library will remain on display until June 12.

Wednesday's sendoff consisted of two routes, one 14-mile excursion and a more family friendly 6-mile jaunt. Both kicked off at the Kimball and saw riders exploring the city. The evening concluded with a screening of "Breaking Away," an Oscar-winning 1979 coming-of-age story structured around cycling.

The city covered the movie screening so it was free and open to the public. Gullo praised that action as well as the city's cooperation with James City County in coordinating events.

Gullo's wife, Martha, praised locals respectful nature towards cyclists.

"It's a tight community even though it's a large community," she said. She conceded that cyclists still face some challenges in the area, like navigating routes safely and overcoming some of the more intimidating roads. But efforts like Bike Month help alleviate that stress.

"When you get a group together, it makes it a little easier," Martha Gullo said, and her husband echoed that sentiment.

"We know we're making connections," Jim Gullo said. "It's more than just riding around for fun."

Bikes for a better life

The Gullos spent part of this year's Bike Month vacationing in Holland, where bicycles are a much more common means of transportation. Jim Gullo recalled the country's lack of school buses as something that really stood out about his time there. It cuts down on gas consumption and maintenance costs, and it's something he hopes to see the U.S. embrace in the future.

Michael Young, a longtime member of Williamsburg Area Bicyclists as well as the Tidewater Bicycle Association, said efforts like Bike Month move that conversation forward.

"It's good because it brings people to think about other transportation," he said.

He was decked out in his cycling gear, ready to send off this year's Bike Month and eager to participate again in the future. As a retiree, cycling has other benefits for him too.

"It's part of my exercise program," he said.

Allen Turnbull said their goal is to teach people of all ages and skill levels about health, safety and fun. He's the director of BikeWalk Williamsburg, which also helped organize Bike Month.

For him, the highlights of the month were the bike rodeo events on May 20. City and county police came out to teach kids who turned out about bike safety.. About 50 kids showed up, which Turnbull saw as "very heartening."

"We'd like to build on that in the future," he said, hoping to cater more events toward families and kids moving forward.

That was a point he kept reiterating. Bike Month and the other bicycle-related events presented by BikeWalk Williamsburg and Williamsburg Area Bicyclists are open to anyone willing to hop on a bike.

"Anybody can come," he said. "You can have a one-speed."

Those interested have more to look forward to in the future. Jim Gullo said the organizations will soon meet to discuss the return of Bike Month.

"We will be here next year," he said.

Want to ride?

For info on future rides and other events, visit bikewalkwilliamsburg.org and wabonline.org.