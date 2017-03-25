Colonial Williamsburg announces next Revolutionary in Residence

Colonial Williamsburg's celebration of America's diverse history continues with their next Revolutionary in Residence.

The series kicked off in February with Michael Twitty, an African American culinary blogger who discussed the intersection of history, food and race and also created new dishes for local restaurants.

Chaz Mena is the latest such Revolutionary. He is a scholar and actor, known for works like the Netflix original series "Bloodline," USA's "Burn Notice" and Michael Bay's "Pain & Gain."

As a member of the Florida Humanities Council, Mena cultivated a series of one-man performances telling the stories of significant figures in the state's history. He will bring his brand of drama to the Historic Triangle.

"Colonial Williamsburg does me a great honor by recognizing my work," Mena said in a news release. "But more importantly it is honoring the efforts of all people at our independency, from what was even at its birth a multicultural America."

Mena's residency will run from mid-April through early May; it will include research, staff training, developing Spanish-language tours and interacting with guests throughout the historic area.

Mena will also give a REV Talk on April 28, where he will answer audience questions after performing his play, "Yo Solo: On the Stage of the American Revolution." The piece chronicles Bernardo de Gálvez, the Spanish governor of Louisiana who helped the young United States defeat the British in the Battle of Pensacola in 1781.

"As a research hub for Revolutionary-era studies, Colonial Williamsburg is unmatched," Mena said. "It has assigned for itself the tallest order: to inspire people everywhere with America's continuing story."

Want to go?

Mena's REV Talk kicks off at 7:30 p.m on April 28 an the Kimball Theatre. Tickets are $5; they are available at the Kimball Theatre box office, by phone at 855-296-6627 and online at www.colonialwilliamsburg.com. He will make other appearances throughout Colonial Williamsburg from mid-April through early May.