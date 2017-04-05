Civil War Weekend examines history in Yorktown

The National Park Service is celebrating Yorktown's rich history with its upcoming Civil War Weekend. Tours and demonstrations will examine the role the city played in the 1862 Peninsula Campaign.

Derold "Mac" McClammy, a ranger for the park service, was quick to clarify that the focus is more on demonstrations rather than reenactments.

"You're going to have winners and losers," he said, emphasizing that the area is public property. "The park service is all things to all people."

This differs from somewhere like Gettysburg and its private ownership. At Yorktown, it's more about general techniques than blue versus gray.

"This should be fun," he said.

The weekend will also feature "Smoke on the Water," which will chronicle the Battle of Yorktown and includes naval battle demonstrations.

There's the potential to learn from the events on display.

"That whole 150-year-old legacy could have easily been avoided in D.C.," McClammy said. "It's ludicrous to assume there were no other options."

He said that modern day Washington could perhaps take notes.

"A lot of it, certainly, has to do with politics," he said. "We're allowing things to go to extremes."

McClammy said the point of their efforts is to foster discussion and avoid repeating history.

"A lot of states, particularly in the South, are still wrestling with that legacy today," McClammy said. "There are certainly relevant lessons."

Want to go?

Civil War Weekend runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Yorktown Battlefield. Admittance is $7 for adults and free for children and military. "Smoke on the Water" takes place at the Waterman's Museum.