CultureFix ready to take on running Kimball

CultureFix garnered significant attention on July 1, when the local nonprofit group announced plans to pursue operating the Kimball Theatre. It's still a young organization, having launched just 15 months ago. But the experience of its board members extends much further back, and forming a team dedicated to supporting arts and culture seemed a natural step forward.

"We were at a point where it made sense," said Steve Rose, who founded CultureFix alongside his fiancee, Jennifer Raines. "We could create an umbrella."

Rose sports a distinct English accent, having grown up in the city of Sunderland. His grandmother hailed from Newport News, and that eventually led him here, where he appreciated the culture and the sunnier weather. Rose previously gained nonprofit experience through two local efforts, Inclusion and Eco Discovery Park, over 15 years.

"The thought of creating a new nonprofit was not daunting to me," he said.

Since 1996, he's also owned Williamsburg Event Rentals, where he's coordinated and supplied thousands of events, from weddings to birthday parties, and events at Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary. The side of the building, which now also houses CultureFix, features a mural painted by Rose's son, Nick, commemorating CultureFix's founding. Rose said about 120 people turned out to see its unveiling.

"That (the mural) set the standard, or the expectation, that our organization isn't just business as usual," he said.

The board features other big names within the local arts scene, like 2nd Sundays founder Shirley Vermillion. Rose previously helped her with logistics and staging for the art and music festival, which launched in 2009 and runs 10 months out of the year, as Vermillion worked to expand it while keeping it downtown. Previously, she mulled starting a nonprofit group herself in order to receive grant money. Now, her festival falls under CultureFix's umbrella.

"We've just been connected for so long," Vermillion said. "I admired all the stuff he did around town. We just kind of bounced off of each other."

She offered musician connections that benefited Rose and his events. Rose's experience meant he could navigate city permits and safety issues with ease.

Vermillion also appreciated the added security for local artists and the cross-promotion; Raines handles the marketing and social media for the group.

"That was a natural fit," said Raines, who also helped direct musicians toward 2nd Sundays. "Where I fit in CultureFix is mostly my love of music."

Vermillion said the pair complement each other well; he's the "grounding force" and she's the "creative force."

"I dream it up and Steve makes it happen," Raines said.

Other events under CultureFix's umbrella include Chowderfest, which launched in 2012 and draws more than 600 people annually. Rose estimated that more than 16,000 people attend events under CultureFix's umbrella in a year.

Dreaming big

Rose considered the idea behind CultureFix for a decade, intending something modeled after Norfolk's Festevents. But that organization has the benefit of a large central venue, Town Point Park, which can be used often and without other organizations getting in the way. Williamsburg and surrounding localities don't offer that same luxury. CultureFix is relegated to using different venues like Jamestown Beach Event Park and the recently shuttered Kimball Theatre.

It helped that they had established some events prior to CultureFix. Rose and Raines launched the Winter Blues Jazz Fest to a nearly sold out crowd in 2015, and it remains a hit; it attracted attendees from 17 states this year, and Raines said people are already asking about tickets for the next one in January. She's been in business in Williamsburg since 2005 and owns Quirks!, formerly Quirks of Art. Through that, she put on the "Art and Soul" concert series at the Muscarelle Museum in 2013 and 2014.

New events for the group include the Big Bluesy blues festival, which launched in September and drew hundreds of people to Jamestown Beach Event Park.

"It was pretty successful, by all means, for an inaugural event," said Laura Messer, James City County's event coordinator.

The county helped market the event, and Messer lauded the talent and experience of the organization's members.

"They're a group of very passionate people and they have deep roots in the community," she said. "We look forward to more events like that in the future."

The future of CultureFix

On Monday, CultureFix submitted their Kimball Theatre lease proposal to Colonial Williamsburg, which has yet to offer an answer. CultureFix's email announcing the news was opened 35,000 times, which Rose said was "huge for a small community."

Rose said he and Colonial Williamsburg officials agreed not to release details of the proposal while they discussed it.

The group previously held several tribute concerts at the theater, celebrating music from decades past. CultureFix's director at large and treasurer, Todd Cooke, also worked as the theater's production manager until its closing. Rose approached him prior to the nonprofit's inception, eager to add Cooke's expertise to his team.

"Frankly, I was honored," Cooke said. "I've never worked with a better organization.

"I'm just proud to be a part of that organization and what they're doing," he said, aware that arts and entertainment make for a tough business.

Rose has faced resistance in the past. Prior to founding CultureFix, he owned Eco Discovery Park in James City County, a park intended to encourage kids to explore outdoors and raise awareness about environmental issues. But when its lease ended in March 2015, the county's board of supervisors deferred action on his attempt to buy the property outright for $500,000. County assessors valued it at $3.5 million. The county offered Rose a 30-day extension, which he accepted, and then an additional 90 days so staff could further peruse information. He declined, firm in his stance that the county had all the necessary information.

"It was a point in time where they just weren't ready to sell the property," said Amy Jordan, the county's economic development director.

"That was the heart of it," said county attorney Adam Kinsman.

County communications director Jodie Puckett said the county wanted to reflect on the best use for the property, hoping to make it more business- and tourism-based, a goal established prior to the recession and one with which Rose's nonprofit park might not be compatible.