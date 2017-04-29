Colonial Williamsburg hosting immersive garden party

Colonial Williamsburg is celebrating spring with its signature historical twist: a Garden Party at the Governor's Palace for the evening of May 5.

The event aims to immerse guests in 18th century living with authentic line dances, songs, games and an appearance by Thomas Jefferson himself. He will be showing off a sneak preview of the revamped Williamsburg Inn.

Guests will dress in Colonial-era garbs to enhance the immersion. The event will offer a period stage performance, photo opportunities and a scavenger hunt. Punch and desserts are included with admission. The party culminates in a fireworks display.

The event is open to adults 21 and older. It runs from 7-9 p.m. on Friday. The preview of the Williamsburg Inn begins at 5:30 p.m. Transportation from the Inn to the palace will be provided. Tickets are $125 per person and available online at colonialwilliamsburg.com/garden-party, by phone at 855-296-6627 or at Colonial Williamsburg ticketing locations. Costumes and accessories are available for rent at the Colonial Williamsburg Market House. Rain date is Saturday, May 6.