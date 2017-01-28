First Night cautiously happy with financial status almost a month after event

The volunteers who run First Night Williamsburg knew they couldn't count on local money to bolster their event in coming years.

The organizations raised ticket prices and hired fewer acts this year in response to some well-documented financial trouble, and the changes seem to have made the event more viable.

"Preliminary results conclude the event was a success," said Susan Woodcock Tisdale, who oversees sales and marketing for First Night. "We exceeded our goal of 3,500 in total ticket sales."

Tisdale said in 2016 that the event aimed to eventually run solely on ticket sales instead of depending so heavily on money from local businesses or local government.

First Night established new reserve fund to give it a cushion from it they can draw.

"We estimate that we will have enough in our reserves to move forward with First Night Williamsburg 2018, our 25th anniversary," she said. The reserve is meant to help First Night on years where attendance is low.

Kids sing along with music at First Night Williamsburg Thirst N' Howl played Christmas and more with children at First Night Williamsburg on Dec. 31. Thirst N' Howl played Christmas and more with children at First Night Williamsburg on Dec. 31. See more videos

Ron Adelphi, the organization's treasurer, said that its financial health is undoubtedly tied to the conditions surrounding it.

"So much of it really depends on weather," he said. "We know that." This year's event took place on a crisp, cool night with little precipitation.

Heading into next year, the organization wants to establish more of a connection between the two places where First Night events happened last year: Matthew Whaley Elementary School and the William and Mary Sadler Center.

The hope is that the organization can better coordinate events for families that are leaving one location and heading to another.

First Night Williamsburg from 2015 and past years.

"(We are considering) transitional family entertainment when the children's show ends at Matthew Whaley," Tisdale said. "This will ensure families can continue their fun together at the Sadler Center."

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.