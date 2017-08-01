Foodatude voted best peninsula food truck

A local food truck received regional recognition when the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine voted Foodatude the best food truck on the peninsula. Jim Kennedy, who previously owned several James City County restaurants including Dudley's Bistro in New Town, debuted the truck in July 2016.

"It was a big surprise," said Kennedy, who learned of the news through a friend.

He said he felt blessed to be so highly regarded when the truck was still a relatively recent addition to the local food scene.

"A lot of folks have followed us from location to location and become fans and friends," Kennedy said. "That's the big thing."

The magazine's Best Of Readers' Choice Awards are presented annually. Readers vote online for their favorite restaurants, retailers and more. This year's awards also recognized other local businesses like Busch Gardens as one of the area's best attractions, Carrot Tree Kitchens among the best restaurants and Williamsburg Premium Outlets among the premiere retailers.

Kennedy has implemented the option to call ahead and schedule picking up orders; he also sometimes offers breakfast to mix things up.

"We're doing some different things," he said.

His goal with the truck is to offer a relatively cheap, grab-and-go dining option. He brings the truck to a range of events at charities, schools and even house parties. It's a way to break into a growing market, one that appeals to a young demographic and already thrives in places like Northern Virginia and Richmond.

"Food trucks are bringing innovative foods to the masses," Kennedy said. "It's something that's here and now."

Want to go?

Foodatude will next appear on Friday night, when Kennedy brings it to the Jamestown Jams concert at Jamestown Beach at 5:30 p.m. He also plans to serve at the Virginia Beer Company on Saturday and Lumber Liquidators on Tuesday. For more events, visit foodatude.biz or its Facebook page.