Greek festival promises food, fun

There's no shortage of new cuisine and customs to experience at the biannual Williamsburg Greek Festival, which returns to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church this weekend.

"We like to share our culture," said Robert Marakos, the festival's chairman. "We like to share our food with everybody. Greeks are very hospitable."

The festival began more than a decade ago as a fundraiser for their former church building, and it continues twice a year in the new facility as the church's major fundraiser.

Marakos hopes people will learn about Greek culture and appreciate the church, which commands attention alongside Mooretown Road as the only Greek orthodox church in the Williamsburg area. All of the volunteers working the festival are parishioners.

An array of scents jostle for attention upon entering the church, as those volunteers offer iconic Greek dishes like gyros and lamb shanks. They also make all the desserts, such as galaktoboureko, a custard pastry, and kourabiethes, powder sugar-coated cookies usually associated with weddings.

Vendors set up shop inside the church as well, selling handcrafted jewelry, homemade soaps, clothing and more.

Patricia Patsalos travels from St. Augustine, Florida, to different Greek festivals across the country, selling her Fengari Greek Village Dressing.

"I decided to come and enjoy the culture," she said.

Patsalos was impressed by the church and its iconography, and she said she hopes others have a similar reaction.

"I think they will appreciate the culture, the food, the music, the religion, the warm, friendly environment," she said. "The parishioners are very welcoming."

Rosalie Hemingway, a New Jersey resident, was in town visiting her sister when they decided to check out the festival.

"It was really worth stopping in," she said. "I hope it will be a success."

Amy Dougherty and her husband, Mike, were visiting from Pennsylvania. They have a timeshare in the city, and they recalled passing the church during previous visits.

"I love Greek food," she said, praising the galaktoboureko in particular. "Having the opportunity to come in here is a real treat."

The church also offerstours throughout the duration of the festival, which the Doughertys said they intend to experience. Mike Dougherty said he was interested in "picking up little things from their culture."

A live band and youth dancers will also perform throughout the weekend. Raffle tickets will be on sale. The church will hold second of this year's Greek festivals in October. Members also sell pastries at the Williamsburg Farmers Market in Merchants Square on Saturday mornings.

The church's presiding priest, Milton Gianulis, said efforts like the festival celebrate their beliefs, their heritage and Greek influence on Western civilization.

"Primarily, I think it's just to share who we are, what we are," he said.

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.

Want to go?

The Williamsburg Greek Festival runs 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Church tours commence at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday. Food is served all day. Admission is free, with food and drinks available for purchase.