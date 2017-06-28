A blast of history, fun mark Fourth of July

Independence Day provides an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the legacy of our Founding Fathers and their continued impact. The Historic Triangle is rife with events and activities that help make honoring those ideas and sacrifices fun and informative.

"It's a day for all Americans to celebrate and be a part of our enduring story," said Bill Schermerhorn, creative director of Signature Events for Colonial Williamsburg.

Colonial Williamsburg will play host to commemorative events all day long, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast at Shields Tavern. Thomas and Martha Jefferson will appear to discuss the experience of envisioning American independence as a young couple; Thomas Jefferson will also read the Declaration of Independence from the Capitol balcony at 9:30 a.m.

"It's a great way to start the day," Schermerhorn said. "They will hopefully inspire."

The area opens to ticketed guests at 9 a.m. Other attractions include a military Salute to the States, celebrating the original 13 colonies, and "Mr. Key's Poem: Our National Anthem" at the Hennage Auditorium, which explores the history surrounding Francis Scott Key as he brainstormed the National Anthem. The Williamsburg Lodge, Chowning's Tavern and King's Arms will offer various holiday-centric dinner options as well.

As a graduate of William and Mary's history program, Schermerhorn is eager to celebrate such historic moments in U.S. history and share them with the community.

"It's in my blood," he said. "You learn things you might not know."

The holiday culminates in the "Light and Liberty" fireworks celebration, which features the addition of a patriotic medley of Americana songs.

"You can't beat having Thomas Jefferson and fireworks on the Fourth of July," Schermerhorn said. "I can't think of a better place to see the fireworks and celebrate liberty than here."

It's all part of a day meant to celebrate the common yet extraordinary individuals who made history.

"Everyone can find their story in that."

The Revolution continues

Those looking for a similarly eventful Fourth of July in Yorktown are also in luck. The town's new American Revolution Museum, formerly the Yorktown Victory Center, hopes to capitalize on the holiday action.

"There's a lot more for people to do inside and outside," said Bob Jeffrey, the museum's communications specialist.

The Fifes and Drums of Yorktown will perform on the museum's lawn at 11 a.m. The Cigar Box String Band will play traditional American tunes at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the crowd invited to sing along. Visitors can also protest the British stamp tax, experience artillery and musket drills, and more. Jeffrey lauded the museum's extensive galleries and opportunities for hands-on experiences.

"The things you learn inside the museum, you can experience outside," he said.

The museum's farm is another major attraction, offering a glimpse into what life was like in that setting centuries ago.

"It gives us the opportunity to deal with the situation of slavery," Jeffrey said.

As an extension of that, the museum is also planning a program featuring character interpreter James Cameron as John Rollison, a free black man from York County who pledged allegiance to the Patriots in 1777. It was a difficult decision at a time where the British often used the issue of slavery to recruit to their side.

"We're really trying to focus on the individual choices that people of that era had to make," he said. "During the American Revolution era, every individual had to make a choice. There was a consequence to that choice."

People risked losing their jobs, their families and even their lives. Those ideals of liberty and sacrifice remain relevant today "as much as ever."

"We know that a lot of people who signed the Declaration of Independence really did pay for it."

A birthday bash

Those interested in a more casual celebration of America's 241st birthday can enjoy nighttime fireworks throughout the area.

Busch Gardens will unleash an explosive display accompanied by original music at 9:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday. It's included with park admission.

Colonial Williamsburg's "Light and Liberty" fireworks extravaganza kicks off at 9 p.m. Tuesday. In Yorktown, fireworks will light up the sky above the York River at 9:15 p.m.

Want to go?

Busch Gardens is open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/1S8UkiK.

For Colonial Williamsburg, tickets and more information are available at the foundation's ticketing locations, online at colonialwilliamsburg.com or by calling 855-296-6627. Some attractions require special tickets.

The American Revolution Museum, located at 200 Water St., is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum's regular programming also continues. For a schedule and more information, visit historyisfun.org or call 253-4838.

York County is also offering activities throughout the day:

8 a.m., Independence Day 8K and 5K Run/Walk, York High School. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

9 a.m. Patriotic Parade with Live Music, Water and Main streets.

7 p.m. Sounds of Liberty Bell Ringing Ceremony, Riverwalk Landing Stage

8 p.m. U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Arsenal Brass Band, Riverwalk Landing Stage

9:15 p.m. York River Fireworks Display, Yorktown Waterfront

Visit visityorktown.org or call 890-3500 for more information. A free shuttle will run between the museum and Historic Yorktown.

Looking for more ideas?

James City County Parks and Recreation: Chickahominy Riverfront Park is hosting free karaoke Saturday. Chickahominy Riverfront Park and Toano's Upper County Park will offer free ice pops Tuesday; pool fees still apply.

VFW Post 4639 Fourth of July Barbecue: The public is invited to enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and more during this afternoon picnic. The site will offer a bounce house and other children's activities. 2-6 p.m on Saturday at 106 Jesters Lane. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing vfwpost4639@gmail.com or calling 258-9802. Free.