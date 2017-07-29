Colonial Williamsburg details Kimball ticket refund options

The Kimball Theatre recently received a new lease on life, but certain details remain uncertain.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation reached an agreement with William and Mary to lease the property, and the theater will reopen its doors Aug. 1. Some of the venue's events have already missed their dates and others might yet be affected as the college's plans for the theatre continue to develop. Several options exist for those interested in obtaining refunds for events.

For voucher booklets, customers must bring them to the supervisor's desk at the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center, where they can receive a Colonial Williamsburg gift card in return. Gift cards are redeemable at hotels, restaurants, shops and more run by the foundation.

For all other event tickets, including those for events put on by organizations other than the foundation, customers can visit any ticketing location during business hours. Locations include the Visitor Center from 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m., the Merchants Square ticket office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the William Pitt Store from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Lumber House from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

For additional information, call 855-296-6627.