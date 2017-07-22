Kimball lease agreement sparks hopes, concerns

For a moment, the fate of the Kimball Theatre looked bleak. Then Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary reached a deal allowing the college to lease the iconic establishment.

With the news come cautious optimism regarding the future of a landmark within Williamsburg's cultural landscape.

"I had an email over to William and Mary minutes after that announcement," said Carolyn Keurajian, the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra's executive director, confident that the college can figure out a system that works for the community as a whole.

Naama Zahavi-Ely, founder and artistic director of Opera in Williamsburg, shared that optimism.

"It has the potential of being a very, very good development," she said. "Whatever it is, it will be better than having the Kimball be closed."

Zahavi-Ely voiced concerns on how the theater might be used, similar to how the college's Phi Beta Kappa Hall is rarely available to the public except during school breaks.

"I don't know yet," she said. "It really depends on the way that William and Mary envisions using the space."

She said the college deserves some priority for their contributions. William and Mary spokesman Brian Whitson said the college plans to use the theater for instruction and programming while Phi Beta Kappa Hall undergoes renovations, currently in the planning stage. Beyond that, how much access the community will have to the theater remains unclear.

"I do think that is a concern," Keurajian said. She said she understands that the college gets top priority for Kimball events, but she's worried that might pose problems for organizations such as the symphony, which often books events a year or more in advance. "For community groups, it is going to be challenging. I'm really hopeful that they can make some allowances."

The symphony's upcoming season, which begins in September, featured concerts scheduled for the Kimball prior to its shuttering. Keurajian said she's looking forward to working with the college moving forward.

The opera frequented the Kimball in past years, with plans to use the venue for its upcoming rendition of "The Barber of Seville" in October established prior to the closing. The future remains uncertain, but there's an underlying sense of hope.

'The heart of our city'

The college will pay about $1.1 million over the course of the lease with Colonial Williamsburg, which begins Aug. 1 and runs through January 2021 with options for annual renewals.

With the lease announcement, Zahavi-Ely said there exists the possibility for improvements.

"I don't think the Kimball was fully utilized before," she said. "My impression is that people mean well."

Zahavi-Ely said it's appropriate for a school to have its own facility, but that's not a substitute for a public one.

"I really, really hope that they will keep the same people," she said, naming former Kimball Production Manager Todd Cooke in particular. Cooke also serves as the director at large and treasurer of CultureFix, which previously proposed leasing the Kimball from Colonial Williamsburg.

"I feel badly for CultureFix because I know they had big plans," Keurajian said, calling its founder and president, Steve Rose, a "champion for the arts."

In a news release, Rose called the development "extremely challenging." He said he was concerned the two large institutions sought no community input on the decision.

"For some that might seem like the perfect match. For others it could be deemed disastrous," he said. "I take a cautious, optimistic attitude towards the decision."

Rose hopes the Kimball avoids the same fate as the on-campus Lake Matoaka Amphitheater, which he said the college doesn't fully utilize.

"The Kimball is at the heart of our city and that is what makes it so special," he said, noting its central Merchants Square location, where fellow shops and businesses all benefit each other. "Trying to weigh the effects of this decision are extremely difficult, but there will be effects and the community at large will have to adapt to them."

Still, he said, it was better than converting the theater into a retail space.

"As always, I will strive to stay positive, continue to work toward what is best for our community and encourage the college to step up and do what's right," Rose said. "We must continue to stay vocal, support(ing) live music, dance, theater and independent film. This is your community; please get involved."

