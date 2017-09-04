Labor Day heralds summer’s end in Williamsburg

For many kids in the area, Labor Day means the opportunity for one last taste of summer freedom. Some adults may find themselves eager to see the kids back in school and the tourists back wherever they may reside. It’s time of endings and beginnings as fall festivities approach.

Pam and Bob Orley travel from Ellicott City, Maryland two or three times a year to see the Williamsburg area. They spent the holiday weekend celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary, which falls on Tuesday.

“We just came down to enjoy it,” Bob Orley said. “We just like the environment.”

Williamsburg brings back the fondest of memories for the couple, who spent their honeymoon here.

The couple refused to let increased gas prices discourage them.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Pam Orley, whose parents live in Williamsburg. The couple spent Monday walking around the historic area. “We don’t get in our car at all.”

Jay Moore, a Newport News resident and former graduate student of William and Mary, shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s a favorite thing to do on an afternoon,” he said. “It’s a beautiful town and we’re really lucky to have it in our backyard.”

Moore and his husband, Bryan Hess, enjoy activities like the Williamsburg Farmers Market and various concerts around town. But serendipity plays a role in their time spent in Williamsburg as well, adding to the excitement.

Moore said they opted to stay at home more than they would have preferred this summer, a decision driven by costly airfare and frequently damp weather that doesn’t complement their interest in camping. Luckily, enjoying a beer at Dog Street Pub is immune to such nuisances.

Looking forward, the potential impact of Hurricane Irma is under consideration, Hess said. The couple are preparing with food and supplies, just in case.

That potential impact is fresh in the minds of Stewart and Anne Monroe, a Scottish couple who came to check out Williamsburg after visiting family in Houston as Hurricane Harvey began its assault on the region. They got out on one of the last flights leaving the city. The street flooded, but not the house in which they were staying, and their relatives remain safe.

Now, the husband and wife are enjoying the colonial scene, its history and its modern residents.

“It’s a lovely part of the world,” Stewart Monroe said. “People are very friendly.”

He added that the warm, sunny weather provided a nice change of pace from cold, damp Scotland. Later in the week, they plan to see Jamestown and Yorktown while soaking in the area’s many sights.

“We just like driving around,” he said.

