Labor Day closings

As the dawn of the school year nears, Labor Day means one last summer weekend for many in the area. It also means many places will be closed surrounding Monday’s holiday. Here is a list of area closings:

All localities:

No mail delivery Monday

ABC stores open Monday until 6 p.m.

DMV closed Monday

Schools closed Monday

Courts and city offices closed Monday

Williamsburg

City offices closed Monday.

The Quarterpath Recreation Center is closed for maintenance and will re-open Tuesday.

Garbage collection will be delayed one day. Regularly scheduled Monday collection has been rescheduled to Tuesday and regularly scheduled Tuesday collection will be Wednesday.

Both Williamsburg Regional Libraries (on Scotland Street and Croaker Road in James City County) will be closed Sunday and Monday.

For water emergencies, call 220-2331.

All city parks will be open, including Waller Mill Park and all recreation/water activities will be open.

James City County

County offices: closed Monday.

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: closed Monday.

Libraries: closed Sunday and Monday.

Convenience centers and garbage transfer station: closed Monday.

Courts: closed Monday.

All county parks will be open.

York County

York County offices: closed Monday.

York-Poquoson Social Services: closed Monday.

York County Public Libraries: closed Monday.

Waste Management Center offices: closed Monday.

VPPSA Composting Facility: closed Monday.

York-Poquoson Cooperative Extension: closed Monday.

Trash pickup: follows regular schedule.

Recycling pickup: follows regular schedule.

