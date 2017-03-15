Top things to do in Williamsburg this weekend

10 Storytime: Gather in the children's department at the William and Mary Bookstore & Cafe on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11-11:30 a.m., 345 Duke of Gloucester St. Free.

9 Thursday Film Series at WRL: "Inspector Rex." A recently divorced cop adopts a police dog who lost his former companion. Together they solve crimes in and around Vienna. Thursday, 2-4 p.m., 515 Scotland St. Free.

8 Chamber Winds Recital: Bruton Parish Episcopal Church is the scene for a Chamber Winds Recital by the Army School of Music Faculty Chamber Winds from Virginia Beach. 8-9 p.m. Thursday, 201 Duke of Gloucester St. Free, but a free-will offering will be received.

7 Botticelli and the Search for the Divine: Florentine Painting between the Medici and the Bonfire of the Vanities: Daily through April 5, Muscarelle Museum of Art, 603 Jamestown Road. $15.

6 Military Through the Ages: Re-enactors and modern-day units show how uniforms, weapons and military tactics evolved through the centuries. Saturday and Sunday, Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Road. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults: $17; Children 6-12 are $8.

5 CDR's 39th Annual Bid 'n Buy Auction: Fundraiser features a silent and live auction with hundreds of items including a chance to win a Jeep Wrangler Sport. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway. Free.

4 Climate Change and Plants: Coastal Ecologist Molly Mitchell will talk about the effects of climate change on plant communities along Chesapeake Bay shorelines at this meeting of the Virginia Native Plant Society. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road. Free.

3 Shamrock the 'Burg 2017: Kiwanis Club of Williamsburg presents Shamrock the 'Burg, featuring live Irish music by The Donnybrooks, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness Draught and Harp Lager — all for a good cause. Williamsburg Community Building, 401 N. Boundary St., Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $10 cover, $5 drinks, $5 plates. 21 and older event.

2 St. Patrick's Day: The Sacred and the Profane: Join Kelly Kennedy and her band Handsome Molly as they play the traditional raucous tunes and sing the haunting and sacred songs, Saturday, 5-6 p.m. Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 326 W. Francis St. $3 ticket in addition to Museum admission.

1 'Asuncion:' Jesse Eisenberg's hilarious and heartbreaking play explores the complicated ways we exploit culture and politics for our own needs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, William and Mary Theatre, Studio Theatre, 601 Jamestown Road. Tickets: $7-$15.