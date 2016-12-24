Blood Drives on the schedule in January

Plenty of opportunities still exist to donate blood during and after the holidays, a period when travel, winter weather and seasonal sickness can stunt blood supply, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross continues to seek donations of platelets and all blood types.

"Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room," Bernadette Jay, spokesperson for the Red Cross Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region, said in a prepared release. "Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need."

Upcoming blood drives in the Greater Williamsburg area are listed below. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are needed when checking in.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 for more information or to make an appointment.

Dec. 26 - 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Walgreens, 2400 George Washington Highway, Yorktown.

Dec. 30 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m., TJ Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg.

Jan. 6 - 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Printpack Inc., 400 Packets Court, Williamsburg

Jan. 6 - 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

Jan. 6 - 2-6 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4670 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg

Jan. 6 - 2-7 p.m., James City Community Church, 4550 Old News Road, Williamsburg

Jan. 8 - 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Church St., Yorktown

Jan. 10 - 2-7 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian, 3287 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg

Jan. 12 - 1:30-7 p.m., Stonehouse Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Pkwy., Toano

Jan. 13 - 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Colonial Heritage Active Adult Community, 6500 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg.