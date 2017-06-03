Pints for Pits pairs drafts with rescue dogs

For many, pitbulls have a dangerous and undesirable reputation. But Pints for Pits, a fundraising series at the Virginia Beer Company, hopes to raise awareness and money in their name.

"Our big philosophy is that people should treat dogs as individuals," said Opie Taylor, founder and president of Ring Dog Rescue.

Her organization, a Richmond-based nonprofit focused on helping pitbulls and related dogs, hosts the events. The first took place a year ago, another followed six months later, and the most recent one took place Wednesday.

"The Virginia Beer Company are great supporters of the community and dogs," Taylor said. "Who doesn't like to drink beer and save dogs?"

The event was sponsored by two Williamsburg organizations. Gwendolyn's Wish helps residents in under-served parts of the area care for their pets. The Grove neighborhood, which lacks a veterinarian within a reasonable walking distance, is one example. The Nautical Dog, a locally owned pet store in New Town, also helped out.

"We all had the same mindset," Taylor said, and thus a partnership developed naturally. Ring Dog Rescue has also worked with Heritage Humane Society in the past.

"Williamsburg seems to be a very dog-friendly, very supportive area," she said. "It's pretty awesome."

Luci Legaspi, who works for the Virginia Beer Company, said there's a noteworthy overlap between dog lovers and craft beer enthusiasts.

"We're always trying to make sure that we're supporting the community," she said, lauding the organizers efforts to aid shelters, find homes for dogs and keep them there.

"All of those things are really great," she said, and customers seemed to agree.

Ring Dog Rescue almost sold out of the 150 pint glasses they were selling outside in the beer garden. Patrons could use their glasses to buy Saving Daylight beer at a discount, with proceeds benefiting the cause.

"We picked that beer because it appeals to the largest crowd," Legaspi said. It also features a low amount of alcohol, so people could enjoy more and donate more money responsibly.

"We were steady from start to finish," co-founder Robby Willey said, adding that it was particularly busy for a Wednesday. Karnage Asada's food truck sold out.

"That's always a good sign," he said.

Willey said the brewery has always been interested in creating a force for good, and their respect for pet-loving organizations made such events a natural extension, particularly given pitbulls "confusing" reputation.

"Most of our staff are animal lovers," he said. "We were all about it."

ABC laws don't allow dogs inside the brewery, but the beer garden right outside is always pet friendly.

Wednesday's third Pints for Pits was their biggest yet. Willey said they're looking to host a follow-up in the fall, and similar events like adoption initiatives take place from time to time as well.

"It's raising awareness of an important cause," he said. "That's been the fun part of having the brewery."

In a perfect world, events like Pints for Pits and the organizations who sponsor them wouldn't be necessary.

"We wish that we could go out of business, in a sense," Taylor said.

But in a world where we can simply do our best, such events can make our furry friends happier and healthier.

