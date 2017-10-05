Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg earns national award

Hospitals aren’t somewhere people generally like to be, but when their services are needed, it’s comforting to know there’s a great one nearby. Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg announced Wednesday that it received the 2017 QUEST Award for high-value healthcare from Premier Inc., a company focused on improving healthcare.

“It speaks to the care that we give each and every day,” said Adria Vanhoozier, the hospital’s vice president and administrator. “We love what we do and we’re very fortunate to have such a phenomenal team.”

Out of approximately 350 contenders nationwide, the Williamsburg site is one of only a handful to earn such recognition.

“It’s amazing at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital is one of only six in the nation to receive this award,” Del. Mike Mullin said, praising the “significant impact” the institution has made in the community since opening in May 2013.

Riverside Tappahannock Hospital won the same award in 2014. The latest one is based on specific data collected from October 2015-September 2016, emphasizing measurements such as efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety and client engagement.

“We’re very happy. It’s very comprehensive,” said nurse executive Arlene Messina, who also praised the hospital’s many workers. “It’s been one of the best groups that I’ve ever worked with.”

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.