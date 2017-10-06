Salvation Army prepping Christmas aid

The Salvation Army is already getting into the holiday spirit as it prepares to launch a program for those in need of help heading into the Christmas season. Families with children 12 and younger or seniors 65 and older will be able to apply for small gifts through the Angel Tree program.

“We’re hoping it helps people not to have to jeopardize their regular budgets for the essentials of life, if we can provide the essentials of Christmas,” said Vicki Davis, Social Services program manager for the Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg.

The local branch is taking applications from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and again the following week, Oct. 16-19, including a 5-7 p.m. window Oct. 16.

“Traditionally, Salvation Army has been all about encouraging and strengthening the family unit,” Davis said. “So we hope that all children have an opportunity to have an enjoyable Christmas morning.”

Applicants will need to bring picture IDs for all adults in the family, birth certificates for all children, proof of residence and sizes along with a gift wish of less than $50 for each beneficiary. A S.N.A.P. letter from Social Services showing current approval and the number of household residents or proof of income and expenses are also required.

The Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg is located at 151 Kristiansand Drive. For more information, call 229-6651.

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.