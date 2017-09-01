Friends remember Toano's Tom Chestnutt

Tom Chestnutt passed away Sunday, one day prior to his 71st birthday, surrounded by those he held dear. It marked the culmination of the James City County business owner’s journey, one dedicated to making life better for those around him.

Chestnutt was known for his two businesses, the Farm House in Toano, and Chestnutt Bay Furnishings in Lightfoot, both of which are Richmond Road.

“I’ve been in Williamsburg about 26 years. You just won't find a more generous and kindhearted and gentle demeanor,” said Meredith Sobczak, a former employee at Chestnutt Bay Furnishings and family friend of 14 years. “He never put himself first.”

That generous spirit encompassed his family, his employees, his customers and the community at large.

“He was just a giver,” she said. “Wherever there was a need.”

She said Chestnutt’s furniture store was partly intended as a resource for people getting back on their feet.

In addition to Chestnutt Bay Furnishings, Chestnutt owned the Farm House, where they sold additional furniture and accessories for decades. That business, known for the giant yellow chair that sat out front facing Richmond Road, closed in the summer in a move to consolidate efforts. He co-owned the businesses with his wife of 50 years, Carol.

Chestnutt, a graduate of Virginia Tech, leaves behind his wife, their three children and seven grandchildren.

“I think his absence is going to leave a big hole in the family, like any father would,” Sobczak said.

The Chestnutts clear out their warehouse as they prepare to say goodbye to the Farm House property earlier this summer.

A life of devotion

Angela Hines currently works at Chestnutt Bay Furnishings on Richmond Road, where she’s taken over much of the responsibility since Chestnutt’s passing.

“They’re a very Christian family, so we just try to help out,” she said.

Hines said she’s known Chestnutt for years and emphasized his giving nature, driven by his devout Christianity. She added that he would also help his employees constantly, but not in a micromanaging sort of way.

“Whenever anybody needed help, he would assist them,” she said. “They would take in people that needed a job or people that just needed help. He was very Christian.”

Hines recalled discussing scriptures with him and growing from those experiences.

“He was just thoughtful about anyone that he thought was hurting or neglected,” she said. “He took the time to be a real friend and a mentor and an owner of a business.”

Faith Fellowship Church held a memorial service on Wednesday led by Pastor Jerry Jutras.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” Hines said, recalling the release of some 30 doves during the ceremony. “The pastor was just wonderful. He enlightened things and there were a lot of people who stood up and gave testimonies.”

It was also standing room only, a testament to the scope of Chestnutt’s impact.

“The place was packed,” Sobczak said. “That didn’t surprise me at all. It was very honoring.”

But as one door closes, perhaps another opens.

“We know he’s finally at the place where he was always headed,” Hines said.

