Virginia Symphony honors Goodes' work in the arts

On the banks of the James River, Two Rivers Country Club was full of music fans Saturday night for The Virginia Symphony Society of Greater Williamsburg's annual gala benefiting the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

David and Susan Goode were the stars of the evening, honored for their love of the arts. The couple have been active supporters of the orchestra since they moved to Norfolk 27 years ago.

Their resumes are extensive. Together the pair helped create the Virginia Arts Festival and were trustees of the Chrysler Museum of Art. Susan Goode is a trustee at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and at Virginia Wesleyan College, where her name was given to its School of Arts and Humanities.

At Colonial Williamsburg's Dewitt Wallace Museum, Susan Goode founded a center for education. She is also the symphony's secretary. David Goode presided over the National Business Committee for the Arts.

The accomplishments were among those named by Mark Tysinger as he introduced the couple Saturday night. He and his wife Denise, who were the honorary chairs of the gala committee, presented the Goodes with their gift, thanking them for their continued interest in the symphony orchestra.