VSO brings "Harry Potter" to life

Harry Potter, the boy who lived himself, will live again courtesy of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will perform every note of John Williams' iconic score alongside a screening of the first film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall.

The performance is part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Warner Bros. teamed up with CineConcerts in June 2016 for hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries.

"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world," said Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and conductor of the Harry Potter concert series. "It will be an unforgettable event."

The film will project onto a 40-foot high definition screen while the orchestra performs. CineConcerts has performed concerts featuring "The Godfather," "It's a Wonderful Life," DreamWorks Animation films, a "Star Trek" 50th anniversary celebration and more. Other collaborators include the New York Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The ever-popular "Harry Potter" series made for a logical next step.

"Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the entire world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to this magical world, and to the many wonderful characters that inhabit it," said Brady Beaubien, the concert series' producer.

Want to go?

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" conjures up at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Chrysler Hall, 215 St. Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at virginiasymphony.org or by calling 892-6366 or 800-745-3000; available in person at the VSO Box Office at 150 Boush St., Suite 201, Norfolk, and the Scope Box Office at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk.