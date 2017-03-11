Rebranded Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra scores successful season

The Williamsburg Symphony launched in 1984 on the backs of volunteers with a simple mission of sharing classical music with children. Those early concerts depicting the likes of Sergei Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf" were free and modest. But much has changed in the three decades since.

Until last April, the group went by a different alias: the Williamsburg Symphonia. In the midst of the organization's season finale, the new name was unveiled. For some, it may seem a subtle change. But the rebranding, which extended to flourishing staff numbers and a greater web presence, meant serious business.

"It seems like more people are willing to try out the orchestra with the new name," executive director Carolyn Keurajian said. Ticket sales for the first two shows of the season surged 32 percent over last year's figures. "The name is so much clearer for what it really is. It's just so automatic."

January's Cabaret & Cocktails event, with a 26 percent sale increase, sold out the Williamsburg Lodge. A 20 percent growth for December's Holiday Pops at the Kimball Theatre saw lines stretching well down the street.

Keurajian is confident that this trend will continue.

"It's all perception," Music Director Janna Hymes said. "We've grown over the years, artistically, in strides."

They also play more shows than ever before, with additions such as collaborating with the Virginia Regional Ballet for their December "Nutcracker" performances.

The new name means to emphasize the grander scale of the operation.

The symphony also actively works with Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools for their annual Side-by-Side concert series, which offers local students the opportunity to play in a full orchestra.

"It's a part of our mission to reach kids," Hymes said. Members also raise money to purchase instruments for students who cannot afford them and assist music teachers who could use extra help — free of charge to the school district.

This record of supporting arts education paid off in January. As a part of Dominion Power's ArtStars program, the company awarded the symphony a $10,000 grant, which Keurajian said will go towards further helping schools.

Memorable performances

The symphony previously attracted big name talent like Anne Akiko Meyers, a violinist who in 2014 topped the Billboard chart for classical instrumental soloists. In 2015, she taught a local master class before performing two shows with the symphony.

"We've had some of the most beautiful musicians in the world right here in the Kimball Theatre," Keurajian said.

The trend continues this season. The symphony is collaborating with such artists as Elena Urioste, a violinist who has performed in orchestras all over the world and earned recognition from the likes of The Washington Post, BBC and a cover story with Symphony Magazine.

That's not to say the symphony ignores up-and-coming artists, Keurajian said. She also emphasized one of the symphony's key ingredients: Hymes herself.

The music director lives with her family in Maine, where she is battling snowfall. But Hymes said her heart waits for her down south.

"Williamsburg is so steeped in culture and history and tradition," she said.

This year marks her 13th season with the organization. Over the years, she has witnessed the symphony evolve from a small chamber orchestra into a much more elaborate endeavor.

Under the previous name, Hymes said they were often perceived as small, amateurish and unremarkable. Validation accompanies the new moniker.

Evidently, national recognition also follows. The symphony was featured in an issue of Symphony Magazine and the National Endowment for the Arts awarded a $15,000 grant in support of their Harmony Project, which collaborates with historically black churches throughout Hampton Roads.

Next season, its musicians plan to perform during every single month of their season, from September through May.

Through all the big names and various venues, those behind the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra still remember the reason for their success: the area's people.

"We couldn't do it without our community," Keurajian said. While 24 percent of their funding comes from ticket sales, 40 percent comes from donations.

She hopes more people will continue to give the symphony's art a chance.

"When people go to concerts, you get a real sense of community," Keurajian said. It provides the opportunity to catch up with old friends and share in the wonder of the happenings onstage.

"It's more important than ever that music can bring people together."

