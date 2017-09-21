Williamsburg Winery announces new Merchants Square venture

Merchants Square stands to offer a new tasty temptation when the Williamsburg Winery opens a new tasting room and wine bar in early October.

"This is an exciting moment in the history and evolution of the Williamsburg Winery," Patrick Duffeler II, the winery’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

The Winery’s latest endeavor promises wine tasting flights in addition to selections by the glass or bottle. A small plates menu will offer options such as local cheese and charcuterie. The 1,300-square-foot establishment, located between R. Bryant, Ltd., and the Precious Gem, will also feature an outdoor seating area on Duke of Gloucester Street.

Last year, the winery opened a temporary pop-up tasting room on South Henry Street. Duffeler called it a “tremendous success,” leading naturally to a more permanent fixture. The new tasting room and wine bar will open its doors seven days a week all year, excluding major holidays.

“By establishing a more permanent location in Merchant's Square, we hope to bring another fun experience to an already exciting part of town,” Duffeler said.

