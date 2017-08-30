William and Mary convocation kicks off school year

Seth Birkenmeyer / Virginia Gazette

William and Mary hosted its 2017 opening convocation Wednesday afternoon, celebrating the start of classes for the school year and welcoming freshmen to the college. Judge John Charles Thomas, the first African-American appointed to the Virginia Supreme Court, spoke at the event.

