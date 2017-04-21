Williamsburg Regional Library spring book sale returns

The Williamsburg Regional Library is once again celebrating spring with its annual book sale this weekend. More than 200 boxes filled with books, DVDs and CDs for children and adults will be available for purchase.

"A lot of hard work goes into selecting and storing the pristine books and media for the annual book sale," Book Sale Coordinator Jean Johnston said in a news release. "I know that the volunteers who work the sale will be there to help our friends and neighbors. But most importantly, the annual book sale is a visible reminder of the importance of the library in our community."

Friday's sale is exclusively for Friends of the Williamsburg Regional Library, a group of volunteers who help sponsor the library. People can sign up to join at the door, with 12-month memberships starting at $15. Saturday brings the general public into the mix and on Sunday, all remaining items will be half price.

Starting prices for adult books range from $2 to $4, children's books from $1 to $2, and audiobooks, DVDs and CDs from $2 to $5. Proceeds go towards supporting the library's different branches.

Over the last year, the Friends groups has given $150,000 to the library, which helped bring concerts, children's programs and more to the area.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, for Friends members only. Saturday's sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All three days take place inside the Williamsburg Community Building, located across the street from the Williamsburg Library.