Damon Wayans Jr. to perform at William and Mary's Charter Day

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. will perform at William & Mary’s Phi Beta Kappa Hall on Feb. 11 as part of the university’s Charter Day weekend festivities. Comedian Thomas Dale will open the show.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets, available through the Phi Beta Kappa Hall box office, are $5 for William & Mary students, faculty and staff with ID. A limited number of tickets will also be available to the general public for $15.

The show is sponsored by Alma Mater Productions with support from the W&M Student Assembly.

Wayans is known for work on television shows like Fox’s “New Girl” and ABC’s “Happy Endings” as well as movies such as “How to be Single,” “The Other Guys” and “Dance Flick.” He also worked on the Showtime sketch comedy series “The Underground,” both appearing on the show and writing for it. When he was 20 years old, he was hired as a writer for ABC’s “My Wife and Kids,” making him the youngest staff writer on any television show at the time.

Dale is rising talent in stand-up comedy who has appeared Adam Devine’s "House Party" and Fox's "New Girl." He was also a regular on "Chelsea Lately" and can be seen on HBO’s "Funny as Hell" and the streaming comedy service "Seeso." His late night debut was on Craig Ferguson. In 2012, he was a New Face in Montreal’s JFL comedy festival and returned to JFL in 2016 to perform on The Nasty Show. Thomas’ debut album "Love, Me" is available on iTunes and Amazon.

The university’s Charter Day ceremony, which celebrates the university’s royal charter, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 10 in Kaplan Arena. William & Mary Alumnus Michael Clemons, ’89, a football All-American with a career in the Canadian Football League, will speak at that event.