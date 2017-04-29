Local climate march draws crowd

Saturday marked President Trump's 100th day in office, and a group gathered near Colonial Williamsburg's courthouse in protest of his adminstration's stance on climate issues and in support of local initiatives to fight climate change.

The rally coincided with similar ones held in the nation's capital and across the country. Several speakers, including Sen. Monty Mason and Del. Mike Mullin, appeared to talk about issues like restoring the Chesapeake Bay and fighting offshore drilling.

Dozens of supporters showed up in solidarity with signs and slogans, despite the temperature hovering around 90 degrees.

"I firmly believe, on this subject, that we only have one planet and we need to take care of it," Sue Dickler, who organized the local iteration of January's Women's March and showed her support on Saturday, said. She encouraged people to call their representatives about issues important to them.

Much of the talk at the event focused on rallying people to vote for individuals who support environmental efforts, in November's election and beyond.