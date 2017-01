Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, 2017

Nick Belluzzo brought his 8-year-old daughter Elia up from Williamsburg to the Women's March on Washington Jan. 21, 2017. The pair drove up with some friends Saturday morning, and Elia made her own sign for the event. The march came one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration at the Capitol Building and drew more then 500,000 people.