Ed Gillespie stops by Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que Monday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie stopped by Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que Monday to meet local residents. Gillespie is the GOP front-runner ahead of the June 13 Virginia primaries. In the 30 minutes he spent chatting with people, Gillespie talked to James City County resident Tad Edwards about economics and Hampton resident Jennifer Small about health care. Pierce's owner J.C. Pierce said politicians from both sides have stopped at the bar-b-que joint for years.