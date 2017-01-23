Aldi hiring for Peninsula stores Tuesday

Aldi is hiring for its new stores in Newport News, Hampton, Gloucester and Williamsburg.

The German discount grocer, known for its affordable healthy fare, cart rental program and push toward reusable bags, is hosting a hiring event open to the public 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Newport News Airport hotel by Marriott at 530 St. Johns Road, according to a news release.

Store employees make $11.35 per hour and shift managers make $15.85 per hour, Aldi said. Job seekers must be 18 or older and must be available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. through the week.

(Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press)

Aldi recently opened at 549 Bland Blvd. in Newport News by Kohl’s and at 1504 Richmond Road in Williamsburg. Aldi is planning another store in Newport News, two stores in Hampton and a store by the Wal-Mart-anchored Fox Mill Centre in Gloucester.