Official: AMC series filming will close roads in York County Wednesday

Sarah J. Ketchum
Anyone traveling in the Historic Yorktown area Wednesday should prepare for potential delays due to the filming of AMC's series "TURN: Washington's Spies," officials said on social media.

Travel is expected to be impacted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Prepare for the following closures:

1. Main Street between Smith Street & Church Street

2. Main Street between Ballard Street & dead-end (local access only)

3. Nelson Street between Ballard Street & Main Street (local access only)

4. Read Street between Ballard Street & Water Street (local access only)

5. Church Street from Marl Inn Bed & Breakfast (220 Church Street) to Main Street

