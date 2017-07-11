Chick-fil-A will give away free food today

Chick-fil-A's annual Cow Appreciation Day promotion is today, July 11, 2017, and any customer who shows up to one of the chain's restaurants wearing a cow outfit on that day will be rewarded with a free entree.

According to Chick-fil-A's press release, any sort of cow costume or cow-themed attire counts for the promotion. A cow-print shirt, novelty horns, or a cowbell would be fine.

The promotion will run from the time the restaurant opens until 7 p.m. on July 11, and it will take place at all the more than 2,100 Chick-fil-A locations in the U.S.

Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A's Today. July 12th. is the day when black and white spots, cow bells and furry ears will be appropriate attire at Chick-fil-A restaurants across the nation will award a FREE Meal (breakfast, lunch or dinner) to any customer who comes in the restaurants fully dressed as a cow. (Joe Fudge / Daily Press)

Kids who show up in cow-themed outfits will get a free Kid's Meal, while adults can choose a free entree. Eligible entrees include chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and the new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. A full list of eligible entrees is available on Chick-fil-A's Cow Appreciation Day website.