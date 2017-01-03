NWS: Cold, chance for snow in Peninsula forecast later this week

Don't get used to the warmer weather on the Virginia Peninsula over the next couple of days.

Temperatures are expected to start falling by Wednesday night, and there's a chance for snow Thursday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for high temperatures near 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to a low of 35 by Wednesday night.

Highs Thursday and Friday will hover near 40 degrees during the day and drop below freezing at night. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low 20s with highs about 36 degrees.

The forecast shows a 40 percent chance for rain and snow Thursday night and a 30 percent chance of rain and snow Friday. There is a 50 percent chance for snow on Saturday.