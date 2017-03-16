Colonial Williamsburg: Virginia residents pay for a day, get unlimited visits in 2017

Virginia residents can receive a year's access to Colonial Williamsburg for the cost of a single day's worth of admission.

The "Salute to Virginia" deal begins Friday and will last until May 31.

Included in the pass is unlimited admission into the Revolutionary City, its exhibition sites and Historic Trades shops until Dec. 31. A 10 percent discount on some tours and evening programs will also be part of the deal.

Proof of residency is required upon purchase. Single-day tickets are $40.99 for adults and $20.49 for youth.

More info: colonialwilliamsburg.com or 855-296-6627.