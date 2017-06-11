Crash on I-64 east stops traffic in James City County

A crash on Interstate 64 east in James City County stopped traffic Sunday around 6:55 p.m.

The crash is at mile marker 247, near Lee Hall and in a construction zone. VDOT says the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

Responders discussed bringing in Nightingale, but did not call for the helicopter. Virginia State Police said the motorcyclist is "reported to have serious injuries."

There is no further information available on the crash. VDOT warns of major delays. The backup is about 4 miles long, and there is a detour in place.

State police are investigating the crash.