Official: Newport News man charged in York robbery

A 27-year-old Newport News man was arrested last week in connection with a robbery at a York County Wendy's over the summer, an official said.

The robbery, at the restaurant at 4321 George Washington Memorial Highway in Grafton, occurred just after midnight July 24, 2016, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey.

Rakim M. Jones was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with the crime. He is charged with two counts robbery and one count each abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, Ivey said.

Three other Newport News residents were previously arrested on the same charges in connection with the incident.

Edwin O. Eliaba, 19, was arrested Dec. 9. Shannon Jerrod Martin, 18, was arrested with a 17-year-old boy the night of the robbery, Ivey said.

Previously: Dec. 14

A 19-year-old Newport News man was arrested late last week in connection with a robbery at Wendy's in York County, officials said.

The robbery, at the restaurant at 4321 George Washington Memorial Highway in Grafton, occurred just after midnight July 24, 2016, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release.

Edwin O. Eliaba was arrested in connection with the robbery Dec. 9. He is charged with two counts robbery and one count each abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony, officials said.

Two other Newport News residents were charged in connection with the robbery the night of the incident.

No further information has been released.

Local law enforcement in Williamsburg, Poquoson, James City County and York County made arrests or are searching for suspects in the cases pictured. Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. (Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail) (Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

Previously: July 26, 2016

York County deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Wendy's early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office received a call about 12:15 a.m. reporting a robbery at the Wendy's in the 4300 block of Route 17. Initial reports stated two people threw rocks through the glass to enter restaurant, then forced three employees in the back of the building into the freezer at gunpoint, deputies said. The robbers also demanded the manager empty the safe.

The robbers left in a vehicle and drove from the restaurant and headed behind Hardwood's Mill trailer park at a high speed, deputies said. A deputy happened to be in the area when the incident was dispatched and was able to stop the vehicle with the help of other responding deputies, according to a release.

The deputies arrested two of the people in the car, and a third person escaped by running into the woods, deputies said.

The sheriff's office identified the two people arrested as Shannon Jerrod Martin, 18, of the 3900 block of Horse Run Glen in Newport News and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Newport News.



Martin is charged with four counts of abduction, two counts each of robbery and use of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count each of misdemeanor property damage, conspiracy to commit felony and wearing a mask in public.



The juvenile is charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of abduction, use of a firearm during commision of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Deputies collected evidence from the scene and are attempting to identify the person who ran from the vehicle. The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information on the incident to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.