Official: Man wanted deadly shooting in York County turns himself in

Updated 5 p.m.:

A York County man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night has turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office, officials said.

Ryan Atwan Lyon is now in custody, officials said.

Warrants were previously obtained for second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey said.

Previously:

One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in York County Thursday night, an official said.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies and medics responded just after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Walnut Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey Jr. said in a news release.

Investigators think the 40-year-old Williamsburg man and another man were involved in altercation when the other man pulled out a handgun and shot him, Ivey said.

The victim, identified as Carlos Lamont Lassiter of Wallace Road in Williamsburg, was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He died about 4 a.m. Friday, Ivey said.

Investigators identified two men in connection with the incident, and one has been arrested.

Laphonso Cordero Lyon, 29, with a last known address in the 100 block of Walnut Drive in York County, was arrested. He is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Ivey.

Deputies are still searching for a second man, Ryan Atwan Lyon, 32, with a last known address in the 100 block of Townley Court in York County. Warrants have been obtained were for second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, Ivey said.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation or knows Lyon's whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caption Vehicle with a body inside found in Deep Creek Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Caption Vehicle with a body inside found in Deep Creek Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Caption Police find a body inside a car in Deep Creek Marina in Newport News Body found in a car at the Deep Creek Marina in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Body found in a car at the Deep Creek Marina in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Caption Hampton officials respond to fires on Power Plant Parkway Hampton officials responded to two fires in the 1600 block of Power Plant Parkway Monday evening, fire spokesman Mick Barilla said. Hampton officials responded to two fires in the 1600 block of Power Plant Parkway Monday evening, fire spokesman Mick Barilla said. Caption Body found inside car at Deep Creek Marina A vehicle was found submerged in the water at the Deep Creek Marina located in the 700 block of Deep Creek Road, an official said. A person reported the vehicle, a red Toyota Prius, just after 7:30 a.m. and called 911, according to police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas. NNFD Dive Team located the body of a male inside the vehicle. A vehicle was found submerged in the water at the Deep Creek Marina located in the 700 block of Deep Creek Road, an official said. A person reported the vehicle, a red Toyota Prius, just after 7:30 a.m. and called 911, according to police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas. NNFD Dive Team located the body of a male inside the vehicle. Caption SUV crashes into Hampton home A sport utility vehicle crashed into a home just outside Downtown Hampton Tuesday morning. A sport utility vehicle crashed into a home just outside Downtown Hampton Tuesday morning.

Previously, 4:35 a.m.

A person was shot Thursday night in York County, an emergency communications dispatcher confirmed.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Drive.

Walnut Drive is off Goosley Road, less than a mile from Yorktown Middle School.

Official details about the shooting have not been released.

Check back at dailypress.com for updates.