Officials searching for dog that bit person in James City

Officials from the Peninsula Health District are searching for a dog that bit a person in James City County on Friday, according to a news release.

If the dog is not found, the person who was bit might have to receive shots to prevent rabies, officials said.

The dog is a medium, brown dog and bit the person in the Lanexa area of North Riverside Drive and Cedar Drive. Officials said the dog will not be taken from its owner once it's brought to the Peninsula Health District; it will be kept in in-home confinement for 10 days.

Officials ask anyone who thinks they might have seen this dog to call the Peninsula Health District's Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

If calling after business hours, contact James City Animal Control at 757-253-1800.