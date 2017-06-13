Dominion James River power line wins preliminary Corps of Engineers nod

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is issuing a conditional permit for Dominion Energy Virginia's proposed high voltage transmission line across the James River.

But before the Corps issues a final permit, it wants Dominion to win approval from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the water quality regulators of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Mark Haviland, chief of public affairs at the Corp's Norfolk District office.

Dominion has said it needs the line to insure reliable electric supply on the Peninsula.

Critics have said it will desecrate historic sites and vistas on the James River.

