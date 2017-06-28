Dominion James River power line wins VMRC approval

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission unanimously approved Dominion Virginia Energy's plans to build a high voltage line across the James River, from Surry County to James City County near Skiffes Creek.

That approval was a key condition to the Army Corps of Engineers decision earlier this month to grant the project a preliminary permit.

Commission staff said they believed the Corps review of the project and its compliance with federal environmental, endangered species and historic preservation law as well as the mitigation plan Dominion negotiated with federal and state agencies address the state's marine resources concerns.

The staff also said they believed other alternatives were too costly or did not meet those environmental standards.

Historic preservation groups have said the project would wreck an historical landscape, the area of the James where the first English colonists in North America settled.

More than 26 individuals, groups and companies filed protests of Dominion's plan with the commission.

CAPTION NFL players visited the Colonial All-Pro Football Camp in Zable Stadium at the College of William and Mary on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. NFL players visited the Colonial All-Pro Football Camp in Zable Stadium at the College of William and Mary on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. CAPTION NFL players visited the Colonial All-Pro Football Camp in Zable Stadium at the College of William and Mary on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. NFL players visited the Colonial All-Pro Football Camp in Zable Stadium at the College of William and Mary on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. CAPTION Hampton council members and other city leaders are spending much of the day on HRT buses studying service in the city. They'll be riding from 1015 am to 3 pm. in different areas of the city. The group departed by HRT bus from Hampton City Hall at 10AM Hampton council members and other city leaders are spending much of the day on HRT buses studying service in the city. They'll be riding from 1015 am to 3 pm. in different areas of the city. The group departed by HRT bus from Hampton City Hall at 10AM CAPTION Local 8888 steelworkers union came to Hampton City Hall on June 28, 2017, with petitions for the city to honor the memory of Mary Jackson, a Hampton native who rose to prominence at NASA Langley Research Center and depicted in the movie and book "Hidden Figures." Local 8888 steelworkers union came to Hampton City Hall on June 28, 2017, with petitions for the city to honor the memory of Mary Jackson, a Hampton native who rose to prominence at NASA Langley Research Center and depicted in the movie and book "Hidden Figures." CAPTION Hampton council members and a state Senator on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s boat "Baywatcher" for a tour to talk about bay water issues. Hampton council members and a state Senator on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s boat "Baywatcher" for a tour to talk about bay water issues. CAPTION Have a garden plot at the Newport News Community Garden on Yorktown Road Have a garden plot at the Newport News Community Garden on Yorktown Road

This story will be updated