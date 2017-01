Elite Airways is delaying the start of its planned service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport to Newark, N.J. and Islip, Long Island because of what it calls "the challenging perceptions surrounding" the airport.

The airline did not elaborate.

Elite Airways announced Wednesday morning that it will provide nonstop service from Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport to Islip, N.Y. and Newark, N.J. starting in March. Fares for both destinations will start at $99, said John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways. Service is scheduled to start March 13, three times a week.

Elite had planned to start service on March 13 and did not give a date for when it would begin service.

