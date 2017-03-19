Man dies in single-vehicle crash in James City County, police say

A man died in a crash on Richmond Road Sunday morning, according to James City County police.

The crash involved one vehicle and happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Richmond Road.

A 2016 Ford Fusion was going west and went off the left side of Richmond Road and hit a tree. The impact caused the car to spin and flip, landing on its roof, police said.

The driver died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police identified the driver as Milton Ray Grant, 37, of Toano.

The crash is under investigation.