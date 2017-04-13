DP List: Easter activities and egg hunts

Christ United Methodist Church Newport News

Following Easter service, Christ United Methodist Church Newport News invites the community to enjoy a free Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. 133 Deep Creek Road, Newport News. Info: christlive.us or 757-930-0945.

Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church

Join Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church for a family Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m., followed by a celebration service at 10 a.m. 204 Cook Road, Yorktown. Info: crooksmemorialumc.org or 757-898-6702.

Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church

Children in preschool through fifth grade can participate in an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church. A hospitality area for parents will be available with coffee and snacks, and parents can drop off their kids. The event is free and open to the public. Rain or shine. 38 Hoopes Road, Newport News. Info: wmumc.org or 757-877-2270.

Olivet Christian Church

An Easter Egg hunt, face painting, food and more will be available at Olivet Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 86 Maxwell Lane, Newport News. Info: olivetcc.com or 757-930-1690.

Calvary Assembly of God

Calvary Assembly of God hosts an Easter egg hunt from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Participants should bring a flashlight. The hunt is free, and toddlers through age 12 can participate. 1380 North Mallory Street, Hampton. Info: calvaryhampton.church or 757-722-0092.

Victory Church Easter Egg Drop On Sunday, April 9, a helicopter flew over Victory Church in Yorktown and dropped thousands of candy-filled Easter eggs. Roughly 300 children attended. On Sunday, April 9, a helicopter flew over Victory Church in Yorktown and dropped thousands of candy-filled Easter eggs. Roughly 300 children attended. See more videos

Coventry Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt

Children 12 and younger are invited to hunt for eggs 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Coventry neighborhood, located at 100 Wrought Iron Bound in Yorktown inside the subdivision. Info: bit.ly/2ouiaxh.

Langley Family Housing Egg Hunt

The Jamestown Village Clubhouse at Langley Family Housing is hosting an egg hunt for ages 12 and younger. No RSVP is required. 1798 First Street, Hampton. Info: bit.ly/2ou9TJW.

Isle of Wight Egg Hunt

Hosted by the Isle of Wight County Parks and Recreation Department, an egg hunt for ages 2 to 6 will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a hunt for ages 7 to 10 at 10:45 a.m. The event also includes crafts and games. Info: 757-376-0316.

Great Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bunny at Lee Hall Mansion

Starting at 10 a.m., children through age 12 are invited to Lee Hall Mansion on Saturday to hunt for eggs, play games and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $5 per child. 163 Yorktown Road, Newport News. Info: leehall.org or 757-888-3371.

James River Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza

James River Baptist Church hosts an Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 4931 Centerville Road, Williamsburg. There will be a bounce house, crafts, food and egg hunts. Info: jamesriverbaptist.org or 757-258-0303.

Easter by the Bay E-G-G-stravaganza at Hampton University

Children 10 and younger and their guardians are invited to celebrate Easter at the 12th annual Easter by the Bay E-G-G-stravaganza noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Hampton University and Pomoco Auto Group. The Easter Bunny and Bubbles the Clown will be on hand, plus music, food vendors and HU mascot Mr. Pirate. The event is free and open to the public and includes face painting, inflatable slides, balloon art and more activities. 30 Strawberry Banks Boulevard, Hampton. Info: 757-727-5012 or 757-728-4012.

On Sunday, April 9, 2017, a helicopter flew over Victory Church in Yorktown and dropped thousands of candy-filled Easter eggs. Roughly 300 children attended. (Sonya Paclob) (Sonya Paclob)

Easter Eggstravaganza at Sandy Bottom

Enjoy egg hunts, crafts, prizes and food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Bottom Nature Park. The event includes 10 egg hunts happening every half hour, broken down into various ages groups. Admission is $5 for children ages 3-12, and adults are free. A picture with the Easter Bunny costs $8. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Sandy Bottom Nature Park. 1255 Big Bethel Road in Hampton. Info: 757-825-4657.

Easter Egg Hunt in Poquoson

Poquoson Parks and Recreation is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday in Poquoson Municipal Park for children 10 and younger. Free. Other activities include pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting and a magic show. Activities start at 9:30 a.m. 830 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson. Info: ci.poquoson.va.us/236/Parks-Recreation.

Easter Bunny Festival

On the grass between Stein Mart and Café Rio, Marketplace at Tech Center hosts a free Easter event that includes a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo and free samples from stores. The event also includes an appearance by the Easter Bunny and egg hunts. Kids 2 and younger (11:15 a.m.), children 3-5 (11:45 a.m.), children 6-9 (12:15 p.m.) and children 10-12 (12:45 p.m.). 12090 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. Info: marketplaceattechcenter.com/easter-bunny-festival or icres@inlandgroup.com.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Victory Life Church

The eighth annual Easter Eggstravaganza will feature face painting, puppet shows and obstacle courses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Victory Life Church. The event also includes an Easter egg helicopter drop for children fifth grade and younger at 2 p.m. There will be a truck and bike show, costumed characters and food. Free. 1741 W Queen St., Hampton. Info: melba.cary@victorylife.com or 757-838-1304, ext. 102.

LazerRush

Enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny at LazerRush from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. An Easter egg hunt will take place at 10:30 a.m. 711 Brick Kiln Boulevard, Newport News. Info: lazerrush.com or 757-877-0181.

Local churches celebrate Easter in their own ways. (Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press) (Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press)

Warhill Sports Complex Easter Egg Extravaganza

Search for more than 10,000 eggs at the baseball fields of Warhill Sports Complex at the Abram Frink Jr. Community Center (5700 Warhill Trail, Williamsburg), plus face painting and other activities. The event is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and is free. Egg hunts will be divided by age group throughout the day. Info: jamescitycountyva.gov/recreation or 757-259-5353.